New Zealand batter Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

Ross Taylor will retire from international cricket at the end of New Zealand's home season

New Zealand middle-order batter Ross Taylor is set to retire from international cricket. The 37-year-old announced the same on Twitter. Taylor informed that he would finish his Test career with the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. He will bow out with succeeding ODIs against Australia and Netherlands. Taylor remains New Zealand's highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs.

Taylor had been the nucleus of New Zealand's batting order for years. He recently won the ICC World Test Championship with the Black Caps. Taylor remains the only player to have played over 100 matches in each of the three formats. He was a part of the New Zealand side that played the final of two World Cup editions (2015 and 2019).

Statement Here is what Taylor said

"It's been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have. It's been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end," Taylor said in a statement.

Twitter Post An honor to represent New Zealand: Taylor

Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

Williamson Kane Williamson lavishes praise on Taylor

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who has played some memorable knocks alongside Taylor, said, "He has been at the core of the side for so long and can be extremely proud of having brought the game in this country to a better place." "He's a world class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time," he added.

Career A look at Taylor's international career

Taylor made his international debut in 2006 in an ODI against West Indies. He played his first Test a year later against SA. Taylor has smashed 7,584 runs from 110 Tests at 44.87. The tally includes 19 hundreds and 35 fifties. He also owns 8,581 ODI runs from 233 matches at 48.20 (100s: 21). Taylor has 1,909 T20I runs to his name (102 matches).

Feats A look at his notable feats

Taylor is New Zealand's leading run-scorer in international cricket. He has an aggregate of 18,074 runs from 445 matches at 43.03. Taylor has the second-highest individual score in an ODI innings at number four (181* vs England, 2018). He smashed four ODI hundreds in 2015, the joint-most by a New Zealand batter in a calendar year alongside Martin Guptill.

Do you know? Taylor has featured in 100 matches in every format

Taylor appeared in his 100th Test in February 2020 against India. He became the only player in history to play 100 matches across all three formats. Indian captain Virat Kohli is the closest to emulate Taylor's feat (98 Tests, 254 ODIs, 95 T20Is).