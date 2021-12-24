Sports India can play five bowlers against South Africa in Centurion

India can play five bowlers against South Africa in Centurion

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 08:03 pm

The first Test between South Africa and India will begin on December 26

Indian opener KL Rahul, on Friday, hinted that Team India could play five bowlers in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Rahul, who was recently appointed India's vice-captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma, talked about managing the workload of bowlers while addressing a press conference. He also said picking a batter at number five will be a "very difficult decision".

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

South Africa is a nation where the wickets are favorable for fast bowlers. In the 2017/18 series, India went past 250 only once in three Tests. Seamers were on song in all three Tests. Notably, the top five wicket-takers at the SuperSport Park in Centurion are all seamers. Considering all these factors, India might enter the series opener with five bowlers.

Statement Here is what Rahul said

"I think more teams have started playing [five bowlers], because every team wants to pick up 20 wickets, and that's the only way you can win a Test match," said Rahul. "We've definitely used that tactic, and it's helped us in every Test match that we've played away from India. I think the workload also becomes slightly easier to manage with five bowlers."

Information Rahul was named Team India's vice-captain

Rahul was named Team India's vice-captain for the upcoming Test series in South Africa. He will be Kohli's deputy as Rohit Sharma is missing the three-match series with a hamstring injury. Rohit had replaced Rahane as India's vice-captain in the longest format.

Batter Who will bat at number five?

If India play an extra bowler, skipper Virat Kohli will have to choose between Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Hanuma Vihari for the number five slot. The experienced Rahane averages just 19.57 in 12 Tests this year. Iyer recently marked his Test debut with a century (vs New Zealand in Kanpur). Meanwhile, Vihari smashed three back-to-back fifties during India A's tour of South Africa.

Rahane 'Rahane has been a key player'

"Ajinkya has been a very important part of our Test team and has played very, very crucial knocks in his career. The last 15-18 months, his knock in Melbourne was really really crucial; it helped us win a Test match. So he's been a key player for us in the middle order, and he's a very, very strong player," added Rahul.

Bowlers Indian bowlers who will likely play

India have a substantial pool of pacers for the series. Mohammed Siraj is likely to start besides premier fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. It remains to be seen if the experienced Ishant Sharma plays the opening Test. India can also include medium-pacer Shardul Thakur, who is handy with the bat too. R Ashwin will be their only specialist spinner in this case.

Information A look at India's Probable XI for the 1st Test

A look at India's Probable XI for the 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.