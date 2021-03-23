Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 09:37 pm

An incredible stand by Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul helped India put up 317/5 in the first ODI against England. The duo rescued the Indian innings after the in-form Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli departed in quick succession. While Dhawan fell two runs short of scoring his 18th ton, Kohli finished on 56. It remains to be seen how the visitors approach the run-chase.

Innings How did the Indian innings pan out?

As has been the case of late, England won the toss and elected to field. The hosts responded well as Dhawan and Rohit shared a 64-run stand. After Rohit departed, Kohli settled down and shared a 105-run stand with Dhawan. However, the duo got dismissed without completing their centuries. Thereafter, Krunal and Rahul attacked the Englishmen with some blistering strokes, helping India post 317.

Kohli Kohli still devoid of an international ton

Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 61st half-century in the first innings. However, he fell short of a much-awaited ton, and finished on 56 off 60 balls. Although Kohli has been in great form lately, he has failed to slam a hundred. His scores in last five international innings: 73*, 77*, 1, 80*, 56. During the innings, Kohli also completed 10,000 international runs at home.

Dhawan Dhawan roars with a 106-ball 98

Dhawan announced his comeback in the ODI format with an astonishing innings. Despite failing to score his hundred, he made an impact with a 106-ball 98. After completing his 31st ODI fifty, Dhawan entered into the 90s quickly. However, he fell to Ben Stokes, playing a half-hearted stroke. Dhawan has now been dismissed five times in the 90s (ODIs).

Krunal Fastest ODI fifty on ODI debut

All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who was handed his debut ODI cap before the match, played what could turn out to be a match-winning knock for India. Krunal, who was terrific from ball one, arrived on the crease when the score read 205/5. He (58*) then went on to smash his maiden ODI fifty in 26 balls, the fastest fifty on ODI debut by an Indian.

Partnership Krunal and Rahul share a century-stand