-
India vs England: Rahul, Krunal guide India to 317/5Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 09:37 pm
-
An incredible stand by Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul helped India put up 317/5 in the first ODI against England.
The duo rescued the Indian innings after the in-form Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli departed in quick succession.
While Dhawan fell two runs short of scoring his 18th ton, Kohli finished on 56.
It remains to be seen how the visitors approach the run-chase.
-
-
Innings
How did the Indian innings pan out?
-
As has been the case of late, England won the toss and elected to field.
The hosts responded well as Dhawan and Rohit shared a 64-run stand.
After Rohit departed, Kohli settled down and shared a 105-run stand with Dhawan.
However, the duo got dismissed without completing their centuries.
Thereafter, Krunal and Rahul attacked the Englishmen with some blistering strokes, helping India post 317.
-
Kohli
Kohli still devoid of an international ton
-
Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 61st half-century in the first innings.
However, he fell short of a much-awaited ton, and finished on 56 off 60 balls.
Although Kohli has been in great form lately, he has failed to slam a hundred.
His scores in last five international innings: 73*, 77*, 1, 80*, 56.
During the innings, Kohli also completed 10,000 international runs at home.
-
Dhawan
Dhawan roars with a 106-ball 98
-
Dhawan announced his comeback in the ODI format with an astonishing innings.
Despite failing to score his hundred, he made an impact with a 106-ball 98.
After completing his 31st ODI fifty, Dhawan entered into the 90s quickly.
However, he fell to Ben Stokes, playing a half-hearted stroke.
Dhawan has now been dismissed five times in the 90s (ODIs).
-
Krunal
Fastest ODI fifty on ODI debut
-
All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who was handed his debut ODI cap before the match, played what could turn out to be a match-winning knock for India.
Krunal, who was terrific from ball one, arrived on the crease when the score read 205/5.
He (58*) then went on to smash his maiden ODI fifty in 26 balls, the fastest fifty on ODI debut by an Indian.
-
Partnership
Krunal and Rahul share a century-stand
-
If Krunal aced his debut innings, KL Rahul found back his rhythm in white-ball cricket.
The middle-order batsman steadied the Indian innings with an unbeaten 62.
He brought up his ninth ODI fifty in 39 balls.
Notably, the duo added 112 runs off 61 ball between them.
As many as 11 fours and 6 sixes were smashed in the partnership.