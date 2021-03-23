-
India vs England: Dhawan slams 98, his highest against England
Opener Shikhar Dhawan missed out on what could have been his 18th hundred in One-Day Internationals.
The left-handed batsman played brilliantly in the first ODI after England elected to field. However, he got dismissed on 98.
Notably, this is his highest score against England.
Dhawan shared a 64-run stand with Rohit Sharma, and then went on to add over 100 runs with Virat Kohli.
Information
Dhawan smashed a 106-ball 98
Dhawan looked in complete control while batting in the first ODI. His strike-rate regularly hovered around the 100-mark during the innings. Eventually, Dhawan ended up scoring 98 off 106 balls. His astonishing knock included 11 fours and 2 sixes.
Dismissal
Dhawan's fifth dismissal in the 90s (ODIs)
After completing his 31st ODI fifty, Dhawan entered into the 90s quickly.
However, he succumbed to the pressure exerted by England bowlers after touching the 90-run mark.
On 98, he played a half-hearted stroke to Ben Stokes, and was eventually caught by England skipper Eoin Morgan.
Notably, Dhawan has now been dismissed five times in 90s in the ODI format.
Information
Dhawan has been suffering with nervous 90s
Dhawan now has third-most dismissals in 90s (5) by an Indian opener in ODIs along with former batsman Virender Sehwag. Notably, the list is led by Sachin Tendulkar (16) and Sourav Ganguly (6).
Run
The incredible run of Dhawan
Dhawan has been in terrific form in white-ball cricket since January 2020.
He also scored back-to-back tons in the Indian Premier League, last year.
Since January 2020, the Indian opener has racked up 388 runs at an average of 64.66.
His scores during the period read as - 74, 96, 74, 30, 16 and 98 (today).
However, he has failed to slam a ton.