Opener Shikhar Dhawan missed out on what could have been his 18th hundred in One-Day Internationals.

The left-handed batsman played brilliantly in the first ODI after England elected to field. However, he got dismissed on 98.

Notably, this is his highest score against England.

Dhawan shared a 64-run stand with Rohit Sharma, and then went on to add over 100 runs with Virat Kohli.