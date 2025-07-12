What is Deepika Padukone's role in Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'AA22xA6'?

Character reveal Makers unveiled a video introducing Padukone's character The makers of AA22xA6 released a video introducing Padukone's character on June 7. The clip featured her discussing the film's script with Atlee and preparing for her intense role. In the caption, she was described as a "queen" ready to "conquer." The film is set to begin production in mid-2025, and Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are also expected to join the project. It doesn't have a title or release date yet.

Film details The film will be made on a massive budget AA22xA6 is going to be a pan-India sci-fi thriller with Arjun reportedly being in dual roles and a budget of nearly ₹800 crore. The film will feature high-end VFX and has been touted as an action thriller entertainer. Earlier, it was speculated that the film would be a two-hero project, but Arjun's team later cleared the rumors.