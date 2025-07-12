What is Deepika Padukone's role in Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'AA22xA6'?
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone officially joined the cast of Atlee's upcoming project AA22xA6 last month. As per Filmfare, Padukone was drawn to the film because of her character—a fierce warrior queen. She will co-star alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Padukone will begin preparing for her role soon, according to reports.
The makers of AA22xA6 released a video introducing Padukone's character on June 7. The clip featured her discussing the film's script with Atlee and preparing for her intense role. In the caption, she was described as a "queen" ready to "conquer." The film is set to begin production in mid-2025, and Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are also expected to join the project. It doesn't have a title or release date yet.
AA22xA6 is going to be a pan-India sci-fi thriller with Arjun reportedly being in dual roles and a budget of nearly ₹800 crore. The film will feature high-end VFX and has been touted as an action thriller entertainer. Earlier, it was speculated that the film would be a two-hero project, but Arjun's team later cleared the rumors.
Padukone's entry into AA22xA6 comes after her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The actor allegedly left the project due to disagreements over work hours and pay. There were also speculations that she might be replaced in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2, but sources close to the project denied these claims to NDTV, calling them "absolutely false."