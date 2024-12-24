Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Varun Dhawan has dismissed allegations of misbehaving with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, stating his actions were in jest or pre-planned for promotional purposes.

'Completely planned...': Varun denies allegations of misbehaving with Alia, Kiara

By Tanvi Gupta 06:14 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has rubbished allegations of inappropriate behavior with his female co-stars. The allegations came to light after old videos of him with Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani went viral on social media. One clip showed him planting an impromptu kiss on Advani's cheek during a magazine shoot, while another showed him pushing her into a pool during JugJugg Jeeyo promotions.

'It was all in good fun': Dhawan

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Dhawan responded to these allegations, saying his actions were all in "good fun." About the kiss, he explained it was a pre-planned move for a digital cover needing some action. He further explained Advani's surprised reaction saying, "She's a good actress. It was completely planned." About the pool incident during JugJugg Jeeyo promotions, he said it wasn't planned but done in jest.

Dhawan clarified his actions toward Bhatt

Dhawan also spoke about another video where he was seen touching Bhatt's belly at a media event. He said, "I did it in fun. It wasn't flirting. We're friends." When asked if he likes flirting with his co-stars, he said, "Chhedam-chhaadi, if it is done in a happy space, a good space...I have fun with my male co-stars as well but nobody mentions that."

Meanwhile, Dhawan is gearing up for 'Baby John' release

Meanwhile, Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Baby John. The movie, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, is a remake of the Tamil film Theri. It has an ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Wednesday (December 25).