Despite being a top choice during the Dussehra holidays, the Hindi film 'Jigra' struggled at the box office, overshadowed by 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

'Jigra' box office collection

'Jigra' continues to struggle, collects ₹25cr by Day 9

By Isha Sharma 09:56 am Oct 20, 202409:56 am

What's the story The jailbreak drama Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has had a disappointing run at the box office. After a lackluster first week earnings of ₹22cr, the film saw a significant drop on its second Friday. Subsequently, on Saturday, it witnessed a 70% increase in collections, raking in ₹1.75cr. Its total collection now stands at ₹25.35cr.

Box office battle

'Jigra' underperformed despite Dussehra holiday release

Despite being one of the top Hindi film choices during the Dussehra holidays, Jigra struggled to attract audiences. It was overshadowed by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which dominated the box office during this period. The limited appeal of Jigra and mixed reviews are behind its underwhelming performance.

Global earnings

'Jigra' performed better internationally, grossing over ₹50cr

On a brighter note, Jigra has fared slightly better on the international stage. It has reportedly already grossed over $2 million (approximately ₹17cr) overseas. By the end of its second Sunday, it is expected to have crossed the ₹50cr gross mark worldwide. However, that's still far from the expected ₹100cr gross that a big, commercial film should be nearing at this stage in its release.