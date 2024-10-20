Summarize Simplifying... In short "Daredevil: Born Again" is set to premiere, starring Charlie Cox as blind attorney Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as ex-mob boss Wilson Fisk.

The series, featuring both familiar and new faces, revolves around their past identities resurfacing, leading to a clash.

Catch up on Daredevil on Disney+ Hotstar. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Daredevil: Born Again' to premiere on Disney+ in March 2025

'Daredevil: Born Again' to premiere on this date

By Isha Sharma 09:44 am Oct 20, 202409:44 am

What's the story Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. The announcement was made at the New York Comic Con during the Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski panel, featuring series producer Sana Amanat and Marvel editor-in-chief Cebulski. The panel discussion explored Marvel's long history of New York storytelling and shooting Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again on location.

Series insights

'Daredevil: Born Again' plot and cast details revealed

Daredevil: Born Again follows blind attorney Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) quest for justice. The series also stars Vincent D'Onofrio as former mob boss Wilson Fisk who has his own political aspirations. The show's logline reads, "When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

Casting news

'Daredevil: Born Again' features familiar and new faces

The series also stars Deborah Ann Woll, Margarita Levieva, Clark Johnson, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Michael Gandolfini, and Jon Bernthal, among others. Newcomers to the cast include Jeremy Earl and Wilson Bethel. Meanwhile, revisit Daredevil on Disney+ Hotstar.