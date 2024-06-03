Next Article

Ananya Panday to voice Riley in 'Inside Out 2' Hindi version

By Isha Sharma 02:29 pm Jun 03, 202402:29 pm

What's the story Disney and Pixar's sequel to the Oscar-winning Inside Out, titled Inside Out 2, is set to be released on June 14 in both English and Hindi. The film targets young adults and GenZ with its relatable story filled with adventure, comedy, and humor. Actor Ananya Panday has announced her involvement in the project as she lends her voice to the character Riley for the Hindi version. The project has been helmed by Kelsey Mann.

Enthusiasm

Panday's excitement for 'Inside Out 2' role

Panday shared her excitement about joining the Inside Out 2 team on social media. She said, "These stories transport you to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time." "I remember being a teenager myself when I saw Inside Out a few years ago and being so mesmerized by this wonderful world of colorful emotions, never imagining in my wildest dreams that one day I would be an integral part of such a novel story!"

Plot

'Inside Out 2': A new chapter in Riley's emotional journey

Inside Out 2 revisits the mind of teenager Riley as her Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to accommodate new Emotions. The original emotions - Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust - find themselves at a loss when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment make their appearance. This sequel promises an adventurous journey filled with comedy and humor and is expected to perform well, just like its predecessor.

Crew

'Inside Out 2': Star-studded English voice cast and director

The English version of Inside Out 2 boasts a stellar voice cast of notable Hollywood actors including Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser, and Yvette Nicole Brown. The first part, Inside Out, was released in 2015 and directed by Pete Docter. Panday, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.