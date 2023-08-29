#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Dream Girl 2' fails the first Monday test

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Dream Girl 2' fails the first Monday test

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023

Dream Girl 2 is a much-needed commercial success for Ayushmann Khurrana as the actor has had a tumultuous phase at the box office in the recent past. The quirky comedy-drama opened to decent figures and did a good opening weekend collection. However, the movie's collection has dropped significantly on Monday. It will interesting to see if it can gain momentum.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 4.7 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 45.41 crore in India. Currently, the movie is pitted against Gadar 2. The cast includes Vijay Raaz, Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

