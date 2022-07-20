Entertainment

'Liger' trailer launch: Ranveer Singh to boost Vijay Deverakonda-starrer's promotions?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 20, 2022, 05:15 pm 2 min read

'Liger' will hit the big screens on August 25.

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with the pan-Indian entertainer, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the makers are set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on Thursday. In an exciting report about the trailer launch, it is reported that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be present at the event. The makers are yet to officially announce it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Announced in August 2019, Liger is an important film for Deverakonda and his fans as it has been more than two years since we saw the actor on the big screens.

So, every update about Liger is attracting attention.

And the latest one is all the more important as Singh's appearance during the launch will grab more attention.

Information Massive trailer launch event planned in Mumbai

About the trailer launch, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "The team has planned a massive launch in Mumbai on July 21 in the presence of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Puri Jagannadh, and Karan Johar." "The four will be joined by a special guest, Ranveer Singh. The actor was gracious enough to grace the occasion with his presence," the source further added.

Timeline Telugu version of trailer to be launched separately in Hyderabad

It was mentioned in the report that the team will unveil the Telugu version of the trailer in Hyderabad on Thursday morning in a separate event, which has also been planned in an elaborate manner. After the Telugu trailer launch, the Hindi trailer launch will happen in Mumbai. However, there is no update on whether the team will be present during the Hyderabad launch.

Updates All you need to know about 'Liger'

Touted to be an action entertainer, Liger will mark the maiden collaboration between Deverakonda and Pandey. It's also Pandey's debut in Tollywood. The movie has Mike Tyson marking his first Indian outing and he will be playing an important role. Ramya Krishnan, Makrand Deshpande, and Ronit Roy will also be seen playing important roles. The film is slated to be released on August 25.