'83' producer announces film franchise 'Azad Hind' on Independence Day

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 05:27 pm

'Thalaivi' producer announced new franchise on freedom fighters today

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who has backed projects like Ranveer Singh's 83 and Thalaivi, announced a new film franchise on the occasion of Independence Day today. Titled Azad Hind, the series will pay tribute to the unsung heroes of our independence struggle. He also shared that the first project will be based on the life of freedom fighter Durgawati Devi aka Durga Bhabhi.

Announcement

First installment will essay the story of 'Agni Of India'

Taking to social media, Induri, founder of Vibri Motion Pictures, suggested the movie will carry the title Veerangana Durgawati Devi. A statement by the makers said, "Exhibiting courage, valor and strength, she fought British Raj, inspiring the legendary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrasekhar Azad. Durgawati was also referred to as 'Agni Of India' by British Secret Service Bureau MI 5."

Twitter Post

Here is the official announcement

Celebrating 75th Year of Indian Independence, we present a Feature Film Franchise titled #AzadHind as a tribute to the Unsung Heroes of Indian Independence Fight who are lost in history. @Brindaprasad1 @vibri_media#AzadHind #DurgawatiDevi pic.twitter.com/U1fywBFx9m — Vishnu Vardhan Induri (@vishinduri) August 15, 2021

Public demand

Netizens want Kangana Ranaut to play Durgawati Devi

As soon as the announcement was made on Twitter, netizens commented on their choice of actor who would be best suited to play the great revolutionary. Induri's Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut seemed to be winning the popularity poll. "No one but #KanganaRanaut can play this role," wrote one fan. "Hope @vishinduri casts #KanganaRanaut, no other actress can do justice to the role," opined another.

Updates

Movies on 'unrecognized' freedom fighters will be releasing every year

The statement added that the franchise will shine a light on the stories of such freedom fighters who could not get prominence despite their unforgettable contribution. According to ETimes, these films will come out every year. Right now, the Chennai-based producer is reportedly looking forward to roping in a director and casting is supposedly going to take place after that.

History

She had famously helped Bhagat Singh escape from the British

Given Ranaut has played roles with such gravitas in the past, she will definitely be a top contender for the makers. For the unversed, Durga Bhabhi had famously accompanied Bhagat Singh on the train after British Police Officer John Saunders's death. She later built a school for poor children and spent her last days in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, Durgawati died in 1992.