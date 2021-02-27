-
Hrithik Roshan records statement in fake e-mails caseLast updated on Feb 27, 2021, 02:43 pm
Actor Hrithik Roshan today arrived at the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner to record his statement with the Crime Branch in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake emails in his name to fellow actor Kangana Ranaut.
He reached the office in south Mumbai around 11:45 am, reports say.
Roshan and Ranaut's legal dispute dates back years
The spat between Roshan and Ranaut - who worked together in movies like Kites and Krrish 3 - began after the latter referred to him as her "silly ex" in an interview.
Thereafter, Roshan sent a legal notice to her in 2016, asking her to apologize for her defamatory remarks and issue a clarification.
However, Ranaut had denied all the allegations.
Roshan alleged someone impersonating him had sent emails
In 2016, Roshan, who has always denied having a relationship with Ranaut, filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him had been sending emails to Ranaut between 2013 and 2014 using a fake email ID.
He also claimed that Ranaut had sent him hundreds of absurd emails.
A case was registered against an unknown person with the Cyber Police.
Case was registered under these sections
On the basis of Roshan's complaint, a case under the Section 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered against an unknown imposter.
Recently, probe was transferred to Crime Intelligence Unit
In December last year, Roshan's lawyer had approached the Mumbai Police Commissioner with respect to the pending probe, after which it was transferred to the Crime Branch's Crime Intelligence Unit.
"There has been no progress in the investigation...We thus request to kindly look in the matter, issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest," the lawyer had said.
Yesterday, Ranaut took a jibe at Roshan
On Friday, reacting to a news article about Roshan's case, Ranaut tweeted, "Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (The world has changed so much but my silly ex is still caught up in the moment to which the time will never return)."