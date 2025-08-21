Prosecutors urge swift rejection of Sean 'Diddy' Combs's retrial request

Federal prosecutors have urged a judge to quickly dismiss Sean "Diddy" Combs 's request for acquittal or a new trial, reported The Independent. The music mogul was convicted in July on two prostitution-related charges, though he was cleared of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking allegations. The lesser Mann Act offenses he was found guilty of involve interstate commerce connected to prostitution, each carrying a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Allegations Combs 'masterminded every aspect' of sexual meetups, prosecutors allege Prosecutors claim that Combs, 55, masterminded elaborate sexual events for two ex-girlfriends between 2008 and last year. These events allegedly involved hiring male sex workers who were sometimes required to cross state lines. "Evidence of the defendant's guilt on the Mann Act counts was overwhelming," prosecutors wrote in their recent filing. They added that Combs "masterminded every aspect" of these sexual meetups for his own gratification while sometimes participating himself.

Defense stance Combs's lawyers claimed no element for Mann Act convictions existed Combs's lawyers have argued in their submission that none of the elements for Mann Act convictions existed in his case. They claimed, "It is undisputed that he had no commercial motive and that all involved were adults." "The men chose to travel and engage in the activity voluntarily." "The verdict confirms the women were not vulnerable or exploited or trafficked or sexually assaulted."