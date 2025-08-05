Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail in prostitution case

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the renowned rap and style mogul, will not be released on bail till he gets his sentencing for his prostitution-related conviction. A judge denied his latest request for bail on Monday, reported the Associated Press. The 55-year-old has been behind bars since September 2024 after being arrested on federal charges of coercing his girlfriends into drug-fueled sexual encounters with male sex workers while he filmed them.

Conviction details Combs found guilty of 2 counts related to prostitution Last month, Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges—racketeering and sex trafficking—but found guilty of two counts related to prostitution. The conviction could lead to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. However, there are complex federal guidelines for determining sentences in such cases, which prosecutors and Combs's lawyers have significantly disagreed on. Despite this disagreement, Judge Arun Subramanian has considerable discretion in deciding Combs's punishment.

Bail efforts Defense proposed $50 million bond for Combs's release Since the verdict, Combs's lawyers have consistently sought his release on bail until sentencing, scheduled for October. They argue that his acquittals weaken the justification for his continued detention and have cited cases of others who were released before sentencing on similar charges. The defense's latest proposal involved a $50 million bond with travel restrictions and a willingness to consider house arrest at Combs's Miami residence, electronic monitoring, private security guards, and other conditions.