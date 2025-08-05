Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail in prostitution case
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the renowned rap and style mogul, will not be released on bail till he gets his sentencing for his prostitution-related conviction. A judge denied his latest request for bail on Monday, reported the Associated Press. The 55-year-old has been behind bars since September 2024 after being arrested on federal charges of coercing his girlfriends into drug-fueled sexual encounters with male sex workers while he filmed them.
Conviction details
Combs found guilty of 2 counts related to prostitution
Last month, Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges—racketeering and sex trafficking—but found guilty of two counts related to prostitution. The conviction could lead to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. However, there are complex federal guidelines for determining sentences in such cases, which prosecutors and Combs's lawyers have significantly disagreed on. Despite this disagreement, Judge Arun Subramanian has considerable discretion in deciding Combs's punishment.
Bail efforts
Defense proposed $50 million bond for Combs's release
Since the verdict, Combs's lawyers have consistently sought his release on bail until sentencing, scheduled for October. They argue that his acquittals weaken the justification for his continued detention and have cited cases of others who were released before sentencing on similar charges. The defense's latest proposal involved a $50 million bond with travel restrictions and a willingness to consider house arrest at Combs's Miami residence, electronic monitoring, private security guards, and other conditions.
Opposition to release
Prosecutors opposed Combs's release, citing 'extensive history of violence'
Prosecutors have opposed Combs's release, arguing that his "extensive history of violence, and his continued attempt to minimize his recent violent conduct, demonstrates his dangerousness and that he is not amenable to supervision." They also pointed out that the 55-year-old has a history of violent outbursts. The case has drawn significant public attention due to Combs's high-profile status as a Grammy-winning hip-hop artist and entrepreneur.