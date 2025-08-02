John Krasinski confirms 'A Quiet Place 3': Everything we know

Plot speculation

What to expect from the upcoming film?

While no official plot details have been revealed for A Quiet Place Part III, the upcoming film may introduce the origins of the alien creatures with extremely sharp hearing abilities, per Variety. It will likely pick up from where the second part left off and introduce more safe havens for humans to thrive in amid the alien invasion. The production will be a collaboration between Krasinski and Allyson Seeger's Sunday Night Productions, along with Platinum Dunes.