John Krasinski confirms 'A Quiet Place 3': Everything we know
What's the story
The popular horror franchise A Quiet Place is set to return with a third installment, directed by John Krasinski. The film will be released on July 9, 2027, Krasinski announced on Instagram. He will also write and produce the movie. However, it's still unclear if his co-stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe will reprise their roles in this new chapter of the Paramount series.
Plot speculation
What to expect from the upcoming film?
While no official plot details have been revealed for A Quiet Place Part III, the upcoming film may introduce the origins of the alien creatures with extremely sharp hearing abilities, per Variety. It will likely pick up from where the second part left off and introduce more safe havens for humans to thrive in amid the alien invasion. The production will be a collaboration between Krasinski and Allyson Seeger's Sunday Night Productions, along with Platinum Dunes.
Franchise success
The franchise's box office success
The A Quiet Place franchise has been a massive success, grossing almost $900 million worldwide across three films. The original film, released in 2018, had a stellar opening weekend with earnings of $50.2 million. It went on to earn nearly $188 million in the US and $334 million globally, as per The Numbers. The sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, released during the COVID-19 pandemic, also did well at the box office with global earnings of $296 million.