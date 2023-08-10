'A Quiet Place,' 'Gideon's Daughter': Emily Blunt's best roles

Written by Isha Sharma August 10, 2023 | 04:42 pm 2 min read

Looking at Emily Blunt's best film roles

Golden Globe-winning actor and reportedly one of the highest-paid actors globally, Emily Blunt is a Hollywood A-lister. The 40-year-old has infused life into characters across genres, be it biographical dramas, horror-thrillers, science fiction, or fantasy. Is there anything the British-American artist cannot ace? We think not. While it's tough to narrow down selected stellar roles, here are a few we believe make the cut.

'Oppenheimer'

Oppenheimer may have come out just last month, but several critics have already hailed Blunt as one of the most powerful performers of this multistarrer that also stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Blunt played Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, J Robert Oppenheimer's wife. South China Morning Post called her performance "hugely impressive," while The Daily Beast batted for her potential Oscar nomination.

'A Quiet Place' films

Blunt collaborated with her husband and actor-filmmaker John Krasinski for the apocalyptic horror thriller A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Despite some criticism over its similarities with Bird Box, both these films offer adrenaline-pumping rides, teeming with jumpscares and genuine scares triggered by a heavy sense of foreboding and danger. Blunt particularly carried the second part on her experienced, able shoulders.

'Mary Poppins Returns'

A sequel to the 1964 classic Mary Poppins, Rob Marshall's musical fantasy film Mary Poppins Returns was released in 2018 to critical and commercial reception. Blunt played the titular role of a magical, beloved English nanny, while Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Whishaw lent support. In its review, Variety opined that Blunt's casting was "practically perfect." Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Gideon's Daughter'

Gideon's Daughter earned Blunt a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category. Directed by Stephen Poliakoff, it explores the relationship between a widower father and his daughter, who has become emotionally detached from him following her mother's demise. It mines the themes of parenthood, family, love, and loss. Bill Nighy, Miranda Richardson, and Tom Hardy were also a part of this television film.

