Paramount Pictures has decided to release one of the highly-anticipated movies of this year, A Quiet Place Part II, earlier than scheduled. Directed by John Krasinski, the movie will now release on May 28, 2021. It was earlier eyeing a September 27, 2021 release. This is the fifth time the movie has got a new release date, courtesy the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount+ Paramount Pictures has just launched its own streaming service

Notably, Paramount Pictures launched Paramount+, an OTT streaming platform, on March 4. Its parent company is ViacomCBS, which earlier announced that new movies from Paramount Picture will be screening at theaters for a shorter period of time. They will soon arrive on the OTT platform. As per schedule, A Quiet Place Part II will be available on the streaming platform from July 12, 2021.

Quick streaming Due to pandemic, titles are streaming sooner on OTT platforms

Before the coronavirus pandemic, most movies had a longer and more exclusive theatrical run of nearly 90 days. However, the year-long closure of almost all entertainment venues around the world has forced Hollywood studios like Paramount Pictures to move their films to the streaming sites sooner. The window has been reduced to merely 45 days now. Mission: Impossible 7 will follow the same path.

Plot In 'A Quiet Place,' you'll stay alive if you're quiet

A Quiet Place is a horror/sci-fi film about a family struggling for survival in a post-apocalyptic scenario where most humans have been killed by a blind but noise-sensitive creature. They are forced to remain quiet all the time and communicate in sign language to survive in the world. The sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, will further show the family's survival story.

The nemesis The movie is up against Disney's Cruella

With the new release date of May 28, the film will be up against Disney's Cruella, a villainous live-action feature film, starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, and Paul Walter Hauser. The first installment of A Quiet Place, which starred Krasinski and Emily Blunt, was released in 2018 and was a major hit raking in a cool $340 million worldwide.

Twitter Post Good things come to those who wait: Krasinski