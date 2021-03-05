Rannvijay Singha, best known for his association with MTV Roadies, is all set to become a father again. He took to his Instagram account to reveal that he is expecting a second child. Singha and his wife Prianka are already blessed with a daughter, Kainaat. The picture was uploaded late on Thursday and featured the trio. Here are more details.

Post Singha's Instagram post was flooded with good wishes

In the picture, Singha and his daughter were seen touching the expecting mother's baby bump. "Missing the three of you so much, (sic)" he wrote. As soon as the picture surfaced, celebrities like Angad Bedi, Samyuktha Hegde, and Lauren Gottlieb posted congratulatory messages. "Rannnn, Prianka, kai. Congratulations, (sic)" wrote Neha Dhupia, who is also associated with Roadies.

Instagram Post You can see the post here

Love story The couple got married in 2014

The couple's love story is as romantic as it gets. Prianka, who hails from London, had visited India to spend time with her cousins. As fate would have it, they crossed paths. "They happened to come for an after-party at my friend's place and we just clicked instantly. No one played cupid," Singha had revealed in an interview. They tied the knot in 2014.

Parenthood Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way: Singha

The couple's first child, Kainaat, was born in 2017. Talking about fatherhood, Singha had said Kainaat brings out the best in him. "Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me," he had said.

