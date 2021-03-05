In a sad piece of news, Gauahar Khan lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan on Friday, the actress confirmed on social media. He had been keeping unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Penning a heartfelt note for her father, Khan wrote, "His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was (sic)."

Earlier today, Khan uploaded a picture of her father with the caption, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel, (sic)" She also urged everyone to keep her father in their prayers. Hours ago, Khan had shared a picture on her Instagram story praying for her father's speedy recovery.

A number of known faces from the industry posted sympathetic messages on the post. "I am sorry to know. Prayers for your father and strength to the family," commented actor Sunil Grover. Sharing a video of Khan's father, her friend Preeti Simoes wrote, "He Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride. Strength and Love to the family. (sic)"

Separately, Khan's husband, Zaid Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, shared a picture with his father-in-law on his Instagram account. "Please keep my father-in-law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen! He's the coolest man I know. Alhamdulillah, (sic)" he wrote. Meanwhile, Khan changed the profile picture on her Instagram account with a candle's image.

