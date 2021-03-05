This week, Netflix announced over 40 titles for 2021, confirming that it is ready to entertain viewers in India. One title among them was Penthouse, which marks actor Bobby Deol's second collaboration with the streamer after Class of '83. But what makes Penthouse more special is that it reunites Deol with director duo Abbas-Mustan after nearly a decade. Read on for more details.

Deol and the director duo have worked together in hit movies like Humraaz, Ajnabee, Soldier, and Players. Their last project together, Players, had released in 2012. Most of these movies played a major role in defining Deol's career, which makes the next project exciting. The movie also features actor Arjun Rampal and has an interesting plot, revolving around five friends.

The film is rumored to be inspired by Loft, a 2008 Dutch-language Belgian film. An English remake titled The Loft had released in 2015 in the United States. It tells the story of five wealthy men who meet their mistresses at an upmarket loft. Things turn murky when a dead girl is found there and they begin suspecting one another.

After taking a sabbatical from acting, Deol made his comeback with the MX Player original series Aashram. His role as a cunning, conniving godman was widely appreciated by both fans and critics. The series was helmed by Prakash Jha and a third season is now in the offing. He is also shooting for Red Chillies Entertainment's Love Hostel.

