Netflix India on Wednesday held a special event to announce its complete slate of content for 2021. It contains 41 titles and has piqued the interest of viewers. The streaming giant held a virtual presser with many prominent names like Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, and more talking about various facets of OTT content and how it matches up (or not) with the mainstream.

Series Netflix is bringing back many loved shows and series

Hitting the right notes, Netflix announced the new seasons of many audience favorites. The Kota Factory, a TVF original series, has now found a home in Netflix for its second season. Apart from that, Little things 4, She 2, Jamtara 2 were also announced. The International Emmy award-winning show Delhi Crime will return with a second season.

Do you know? The Guptas are returning as well

The much-loved reality/mockumentary series Masaba Masaba will also be back for a second season. The first season traced the life and relationship of designer Masaba Gupta with her mother Neena Gupta. Their camaraderie was much appreciated and loved in the first season.

New shows Many new series in the offing starring Bollywood veterans

Many new promising titles were also revealed. The most notable among them is Ray starring Manoj Bajpayee. Other names include Finding Anamika, starring the evergreen Madhuri Dixit, and Aranyak, which features the 90s heartthrob Raveena Tandon. We will also see R Madhavan in Decoupled and Pooja Bhatt making a comeback to screens with Bombay Begums. The show releases on March 8.

Twitter Post Netflix bringing 'hot new arrivals'

Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY!



Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, s̶t̶e̶a̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ streaming in 2021!#AbMenuMeinSabNew pic.twitter.com/KFbSgiRKyo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 3, 2021

Comedy From idiot box, Kapil Sharma coming to streaming giant

Kapil Sharma, who is already a household name, will now take on the OTT world. Stand-up comics Prashasti Singh, Aakash Gupta, Rahul Dua, Sumukhi Suresh also have separate stand-up specials that will stream on Netflix. Moreover, a show that almost turned into a national guilty pleasure, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will also be back for a second season.

Movies Several movies will release on Netflix as well

Apart from that, several movies spread across languages will start streaming on Netflix. The prominent ones among them are Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Karan Johar's Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and the crime thriller Penthouse. Separately, Chaitanya Tamhane's critically acclaimed and award-winning film The Disciple will release on Netflix. Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey-starrer Haseen Dillruba was among the movies announced today.

Instagram Post Pictures abhi baaki hai mere dost: Netflix