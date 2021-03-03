Noted singer Harshdeep Kaur has a reason to rejoice as she has welcomed a new member into her family. Kaur gave birth to a baby boy and shared the happy news on social media. She posted a picture with her husband Mankeet Singh today. The couple was seen smiling as the singer flaunted her baby bump. "It's a boy," the picture read.

Post 'A little bit of heaven just came down'

The new mommy wrote, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived & we couldn't be happier! (sic)" Singh shared a different picture on his social media account but with the same words. In the picture he shared, the couple held hands.

Instagram Kaur caught up on sleep before sleepless nights

Just a day ago, Kaur had posted a picture where she and Singh were seen donning nightwear. "Must catch up on some sleep before the much-awaited Sleepless Nights, (sic)" she had penned. "Happiness is... carrying a whole world inside you," Kaur had written along with one picture, posted four days ago. The singer had also shared pictures of her baby shower.

Instagram Post You can see the announcement post here

Instagram post A post shared by harshdeepkaurmusic on March 3, 2021 at 2:04 pm IST

Reactions Kaur was showered with best wishes

Singer Neeti Mohan, who announced her first pregnancy a few days ago, commented, "So proud of you @harshdeepkaurmusic , our newest mommy in town to have killed it at the labor room. Hellooooooo little one! Welcome into the world Mankeet junior. Mast can't wait to you. Biggest hug @mankeet_singh @harshdeepkaurmusic. (sic)" Singer Richa Sharma also congratulated the couple.

Celebrities Other celebrities are also awaiting their newborn's arrival