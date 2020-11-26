Netflix series Delhi Crime has been receiving applaud and wishes for its win at the International Emmy Awards 2020. However, amid the celebrations, some netizens criticized the show. Now, actor Richa Chadha has come out in defense of the show, giving a befitting reply to trolls for trending #ShameonDelhiCrime. Here is more on this.

Quote Such a shame to celebrate this moment, Twitter user said

"I do not understand that how that horrific night has become a pride moment for India. Such a shame to celebrate this moment. Delhi's crime has become a congratulatory moment today," a Twitter user wrote, while using the trend #ShameOnDelhiCrime.

Details Fix reality first: Richa to user bashing 'Delhi Crime'

When the said Twitter user slammed her for celebrating the success of Delhi Crime, Richa replied, "What have you done to lessen the actual crime?" "Shame on rape culture bol na, why the show?" "The industry is celebrating the achievement of a show made on the subject that won big internationally. Fix reality first...You can't deny reality," she added in her tweet.

Twitter Post This is what Richa wrote on Twitter

Actual crime ko kam karne ke liye kuch kiya aapne? Shame on rape culture bol na, why the show? The industry is celebrating the achievement of a show made on the subject that won big internationally. Fix reality first. Many rapes, as brutal have occurred. You can’t deny reality. https://t.co/Ag8qKiOeqp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 25, 2020

Support Many Twitter users came out in support of Richa

Supporting Richa for her stance, many Twitter users said they were proud of the show and that it showed the truth. "The show is just accurately reflecting the current condition of the state. What's wrong in showing the truth. That's the only way things will get better if people are aware of the truth about woman safety in Delhi," one comment read.

Twitter Post 'People need to differentiate between reality and artistic representation'

Difficult for some people to differentiate between reality and the artistic representation..perhaps that's why we have news channels on entertainment mode and standup comedy in news mode. — Ankur (@bannedpoet) November 25, 2020

Twitter Post 'Delhi Crime shows the hard work of cops in India'

Also,#DelhiCrime showcases the hard-working police team that unearthed that inhumane crime

The dedicated efforts of the police team ensured the justice for the victim and her family

There is nothing wrong when we present the police version of the investigation! — Sunny_Gangane (@GanganeSunny) November 25, 2020

Trend This is why #ShameonDelhiCrime was trending

Delhi Crime, which revolved around the occurrence and the aftermath of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, has irked a certain section of social media users. People called out the show's win at the International Emmys as "shameful" and "embarrassing" for the country as it highlighted a heinous crime and allegedly showed the country in poor light on an international level.

Award 'Delhi Crime' bagged International Emmys in 'Best Drama'

Delhi Crime has made history by becoming the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy award. It beat the likes of Charité 2 Season 2, Criminal: UK, and El Jardín de Bronce Season 2. After the win was announced, many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and others took to social media to congratulate the makers and the team.

Show 'Delhi Crime' premiered last year on Netflix