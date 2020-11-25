Singer Kumar Sanu has said his son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, should consider changing his name and use his mother's surname instead of his. "He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu," Sanu said in a recent interaction with The Times of India. Here is more on what he said.

Context Here's how the war-of-words between the father and son began

For the unversed, Jaan recently participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The ongoing war-of-words between him and his father began after fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya accused him of nepotism. After that, Jaan revealed that he has been brought up solely by his mother, while his father was nowhere in the picture.

Jaan's comment against Marathi language invited criticism

Amid his rift with the show's contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rahul, Jaan asked them to speak in Hindi instead of Marathi, which irked many. Thereafter, Kumar Sanu also apologized on behalf of his son and said he was unaware of the upbringing his son received from his mother. "I do not know about the upbringing his mother gave him," he had said.

Statement He left us when I was not even born: Jaan

Kumar Sanu's "upbringing" remark did not sit well with Jaan. He replied saying, "My father left us when I was not even born. How could he question my upbringing and what would he even know about it? I don't think it was the right thing on his part to do." "I've seen the videos, Nobody asked him for a comment," he added

Comment He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya: Sanu

Now, Sanu has said, "I appreciate his (Jaan's) respect for his mom, and I believe in giving even more respect to his mother." "He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu because, firstly, Ritaji has done a lot for him, and secondly, people will start comparing him with me, which is not good for him as a newcomer (sic)."

Claims 'I called a few people for him'

In the interview, Sanu also revealed that he tried to arrange work for Jaan in the music industry. "He asked me to call a few industry people who I know. I called Mukesh Bhatt ji, Ramesh Taurani ji and a few others, and Jaan went to meet them, but now it is up to them if they want to give him work," he said.

Information Jaan was eliminated last week from 'Bigg Boss 14'