Written byShruti Niraj
In Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu was announced as the latest contestant to get evicted.
The show's host Salman Khan made the eviction announcement toward the end of the episode.
For the unversed, Jaan is the son of famous Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu.
Here are more updates from the Bigg Boss house.
Jaan, who got evicted last night was nominated for eviction along with other contestants such as Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik.
One of the youngest contestants on the reality show, he was introduced before the premiere night of the show.
During his stay inside the Bigg Boss house, he built a strong friendship with fellow contestant Nikki Tamboli.
