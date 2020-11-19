Bollywood actor Salman Khan's personal driver and two staff members have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has isolated himself at his home for 14 days, along with his family members, to stay safe from the deadly infection. Meanwhile, the infected staff members have been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Here are more details on this.

Details Will Salman cancel parents' anniversary celebrations?

On a related note, Khans were reportedly gearing up for a grand wedding anniversary celebration for Salim and Salma Khan. However, that event now stands canceled. Salman is currently in self-isolation with his family members at their Mumbai residence. The actor also made sure that all the infected staff members get the best medical treatment.

'Bigg Boss' Salman's appearance in 'Bigg Boss 14' also in question

To recall, Salman had recently kicked-off the 14th season of television reality show Bigg Boss, and has been shooting for the show every week. While no official confirmation has come from Salman or Bigg Boss makers, his appearance in the forthcoming special weekend episodes is also a mystery now. For the unversed, Bigg Boss 14 premiered on Colors TV on October 3.

Lockdown Salman stayed at his Panvel farmhouse during lockdown

After the announcement of a nationwide lockdown to battle the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, the 54-years-old actor quarantined himself at his Panvel farmhouse. Not just Salman and his family members, Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez and others also stayed with Salman there. In fact, Salman also released a few songs and COVID-19 awareness videos during his stay at the farmhouse.

Upcoming movies He has 'Radhe' and 'Antim' coming up

Salman was last year seen in back-to-back hits, viz. Bharat and Dabbang 3. He is now all geared up to enthral his fans with Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing in 2021. He will also star in Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and co-starring Aayush Sharma. Salman also has movies like Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali coming up.

