The COVID-19 pandemic has taught Hollywood that comedy is enjoyed the best at the comforts of home. This is how actor Eddie Murphy is also rolling, as the highly anticipated sequel of his comedy movie Coming to America has landed an Amazon Prime Video world premiere on March 5, 2021. The film, Coming 2 America, will be released in 240 countries. Let's dig in.

Did it have a theatrical release date?

Earlier reports stated that Paramount Pictures, which is making the sequel, sold it to Amazon Studios for a whopping $125 mn. However, the film had an original theatrical release date of December 18 this year. "Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

Context What is the franchise about?

The romantic comedy, which earned about $300mn at the box office in 1988, achieved unprecedented success based on the fancies of Akeem, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda. The fun starts when Akeem refuses his royal family's proposal for an arranged marriage and insists that he discovers his partner in the land of opportunities, America! Did Murphy enact Akeem successfully?

Original movie Murphy and Hall aced multiple roles

Yes, he did back in 1988 as Murphy reached the pinnacle of comic versatility by playing soul singer Randy Watson, Jewish barbershop customer Saul, barbershop owner Clarence, and Akeem, thanks to makeup virtuoso Rick Baker. Murphy wasn't alone in his multiple role spree as fellow actor Arsenio Hall scored equally with roles of Akeem's friend Semmi, Reverend Brown, barber Morris, and ugly female club-goer.

Storyline What is the sequel about?