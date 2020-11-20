Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 54-year-old actor and his kin were in isolation at home after their driver and two household staff members recently contracted the deadly disease. Meanwhile, the infected staff members have been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Here are more details on this.

Quote Family was in isolation since last week

"The family was in isolation since last week after the staff members and driver had tested positive for COVID-19. Tests were conducted on all family members, and the results have come today. They all have tested negative," a source told PTI.

Details Salman to shoot for 'Bigg Boss' today

After news surfaced that Salman had quarantined himself for 14 days, speculation was rife that he might not appear in the forthcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss. However, now, it has been confirmed that the actor is all set to shoot for the reality show today. "He will shoot for Bigg Boss tomorrow," the source said on Thursday.

Work Salman to star in 'Radhe' and 'Tiger 3'

Salman had last month completed shooting for action movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Prabhu Deva-directorial also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film was earlier set to be released in May this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic affected that plan. Apart from Radhe, Salman also has movies such as Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

