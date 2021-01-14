Last updated on Jan 14, 2021, 01:10 am

Central Intelligence star Kevin Hart is following the footsteps of senior funnyman Adam Sandler. Like Sandler, he too has inked multiple deals with Netflix to churn out content under his production banner, HartBeat Productions. The deal with the streaming giant involves a four-film pact, followed by a first-look deal. This means that Hart has to act and produce four films for the streamer.

Development This comes following the success of Hart's 'Zero F*cks Given'

After he is done with the films, Hart will be allowed access to a first-look deal. This development comes after the success of his comedy titled Zero F*cks Given, a stand-up special, which has become Netflix's Number 1 comedy special of last year. Data has it that more than 21 million subscribers had watched it within the first four weeks of its premiere.

Reaction 'Amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,' says Hart

Hart said this is an "amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself." Speaking to media persons, the 41-year-old Jumanji actor said, "I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first." Meanwhile, Netflix's head of film, Stuber praised how Hart has been a "hands-on producer" and who can "attract audiences of all ages".

Plate full Hart has his projects cut out, first action-comedy, then drama

The comedy virtuoso is currently working on Man From Toronto, an action-comedy, which shows how the deadliest assassin alive and New York's biggest screw-up get involved in mistaken identity at an Airbnb rental. Soon after that is done, Hart is working on Netflix's limited series, True Story with Wesley Snipes. This series is, however, not part of Hart's current deal with the streamer.

Details Hart's comedy now has global popularity, has touched kids, too