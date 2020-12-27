Jennifer Aniston has "observed" Christmas 2020 with a weird notion that many didn't like. Like everyone else, she seems to love Christmas trees but chose to commemorate the pandemic with a bauble having the following words etched: "Our first pandemic 2020." She didn't leave a caption to explain her post, and as a result, the image was left for the public to judge.

Twitter Post A Twitter user shared Aniston's image with a meaningful caption

Celebrities really live in a different world pic.twitter.com/mfPnjxVUF5 — The most opinionated locked (@MelissaWoods270) December 26, 2020

Message gone haywire Why call it the first?

Twitterati attacked the purpose of having an ornament like that as people assumed the image to be appreciative of the pandemic that has taken a disastrous toll on human lives globally. Others questioned the reason behind calling the pandemic "the first" as if there are more to come. A Twitter user remarked how celebrities fail to relate to the masses because of such claims.

Supporters assemble Digging out sarcasm

The star also had several fans back her possible sense of humor behind the post. A Twitter user responded to the criticism, saying he appreciates the sarcastic energy behind the post and "lowkey" likes it. Other supporters said they have seen people wearing similar ornaments even for babies living through their first pandemic. Some lashed back at the "cancel culture" surrounding Aniston over the image.

Attacking politicization Aniston had supported wearing masks

Fans of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. alumna claimed that she has been "the most unproblematic woman" while pointing out the star's past update, asking people of America to stop politicizing the safest task of wearing masks to contain COVID-19 infection. "If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same," Aniston wrote on Instagram on June 30.

Winning over childhood trauma This no match for 'Cake' pool scene Aniston aced in