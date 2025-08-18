Ben Doak makes Bournemouth switch in £25 million deal: Details

Liverpool winger Ben Doak has completed a transfer to Bournemouth . The deal, worth an initial £20 million with an additional £5 million in add-ons, was agreed upon between the two Premier League clubs. Doak, who has six caps for Scotland, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship where he scored three goals and assisted seven times in 21 starts. Here's more.

Transfer details Doak's move to Bournemouth Doak's move to Bournemouth is seen as a strategic decision to secure more first-team opportunities. The 19-year-old has only made 10 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Celtic in 2022. Doak has agreed a five-year deal and completed his medical ahead of a £25m move. His transfer comes after Liverpool's recent major sales, including Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65.5 million and Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal for £46.3 million.

Financial impact Liverpool's summer have spent and sold heavily this summer As per Sky Sports News, Giovanni Leoni became Liverpool's sixth major signing of the summer, bringing their total paid transfer fees to £321.5 million. If a deal for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak goes through, Liverpool could become the biggest spenders in a single summer transfer window in history. The club is also in talks with Crystal Palace for defender Marc Guehi, who is valued at £40 million. Meanwhile, as per BBC Sport, with Doak's proposed transfer, Liverpool's summer sales will be close to £200 million.