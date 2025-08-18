Tesla's Model Y L SUV is on the way

The launch of the Model Y L comes as Tesla faces stiff competition from local automakers, including Xiaomi . The tech giant recently launched its own EV, the YU7. In July, Tesla's sales of China-made electric vehicles fell by 8.4%, amid a price war and the emergence of cheaper EVs from Chinese competitors.

Expansion

Tesla to also introduce longer-range Model 3 in China

Along with the Model Y L, Tesla is also planning to introduce a longer-range, rear-wheel-drive version of its Model 3 in China. This was revealed in filings published on China's industry ministry website in July. The moves are part of Tesla's strategy to refresh its product lineup and maintain its position in the highly competitive Chinese EV market.