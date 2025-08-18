Next Article
Tesla to launch 6-seater Model Y L in China
Tesla will soon launch a new six-seater Model Y L in China, featuring a longer wheelbase for extra space.
The announcement, made on Weibo, comes as Tesla looks to bounce back after an 8.4% sales dip last July—amid increasing competition from local EV brands and a price war.
Tesla's moves amid rising competition in China
With Chinese companies like Xiaomi launching their own electric cars, Tesla is stepping up its game by also planning a long-range, rear-wheel drive Model 3 for the market.
These moves are all about keeping Tesla's spot in China's fast-growing electric vehicle scene.