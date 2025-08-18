Gordon Murray reveals exclusive S1 LM supercar inspired by McLaren F1

Fully road-legal with central driving seat and butterfly doors

The S1 LM mixes classic race vibes with modern engineering: it's got a central driving seat, butterfly doors, and a dramatic rear wing—all wrapped in lightweight carbon fiber.

Under the hood is a Cosworth-built 4.3L V12 engine pushing over 700hp at an eye-popping 12,100rpm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox for pure driving feel.

Even with all that racing DNA, it's fully road-legal—so you could actually drive it outside the track (if you're lucky enough to get one).