Gordon Murray reveals exclusive S1 LM supercar inspired by McLaren F1
Gordon Murray Automotive just revealed the S1 LM, a supercar inspired by the legendary McLaren F1 GTR that won Le Mans back in 1995.
Announced today under GMA's "Special Vehicles" division, this car is seriously exclusive—only five will ever be made for a private client, with deliveries planned for 2026.
Fully road-legal with central driving seat and butterfly doors
The S1 LM mixes classic race vibes with modern engineering: it's got a central driving seat, butterfly doors, and a dramatic rear wing—all wrapped in lightweight carbon fiber.
Under the hood is a Cosworth-built 4.3L V12 engine pushing over 700hp at an eye-popping 12,100rpm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox for pure driving feel.
Even with all that racing DNA, it's fully road-legal—so you could actually drive it outside the track (if you're lucky enough to get one).