Ola's S1 Pro Sport debuts with 320km range, 16kW motor
Ola Electric just unveiled its S1 Pro Sport electric scooter, starting at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries kicking off in January 2026.
You get an impressive 320km range and a choice between two battery sizes—5.2kWh or 4kWh.
The design stands out too, thanks to carbon fiber touches, aero wings, and a sculpted windscreen for that sporty vibe.
The scooter features Ola's MoveOS 6 software
The S1 Pro Sport packs a punch with its 16kW motor—zipping from 0-40km/h in just two seconds and topping out at 152km/h.
It's built for stability with wider tires and retuned suspension, plus it debuts Ola's MoveOS 6 software featuring adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.
Pre-bookings are open now as Ola doubles down on performance meets tech for the next-gen rider.