Ola's S1 Pro Sport debuts with 320km range, 16kW motor

The scooter features Ola's MoveOS 6 software

The S1 Pro Sport packs a punch with its 16kW motor—zipping from 0-40km/h in just two seconds and topping out at 152km/h.

It's built for stability with wider tires and retuned suspension, plus it debuts Ola's MoveOS 6 software featuring adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

Pre-bookings are open now as Ola doubles down on performance meets tech for the next-gen rider.