Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, a favorite couple of the masses, are ensuring that the coming decade gives them the chance to be happy. The two stars are supposedly pairing up again in an untitled comedy flick to be backed by streaming giant Netflix. This will be their fourth project together. Insider Daniel Richtman gave this piece of information without revealing much details.

Richtman's information comes after Barrymore and Sandler were awarded the GOAT: Dynamic Duo Award during the virtual ceremony of MTV Movie & TV Awards in the first week of December. During the ceremony, the duo had teased their intent to do another film together, who has seen surefire on-screen success with The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

"It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades," Barrymore told Sandler, as they attended MTV's virtual ceremony from separate locations. "Yes, yes, and Drew, it's 2020, so you know what that means," replied Sandler, to which Barrymore said that "Everything sucks?" That is when Sandler proposed the idea of making "another movie together."

Barrymore gave her agreement over the idea, provided that they "find something amazing." This is the latest appearance of the on-screen duo in four months. The Drew Barrymore Show in September hosted Sandler in the cutest fashion possible, as the two recreated a famous sequence from their second collaboration, 50 First Dates. According to Barrymore, the film remains her most favorite film with Sandler.

