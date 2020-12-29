Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has hiked his fee for his upcoming movies releasing in 2022. As per media reports, the actor, who previously charged Rs. 117 crore for a movie, will now take home Rs. 135 crore. Trade sources said that a superstar like Kumar has the potential to easily make a movie enter the Rs. 200 crore club. Here is more on this.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Kumar has been gradually hiking his fee through this year. "Every producer wants to have Akshay on board, considering his low risk, low budget, and assured return model, leading to excessive demand in the market. For the films which are slated for a 2022 release, Akshay will charge a bomb of Rs. 135 crore per film," sources told the publication.

"Taking the number of his acting fees into account, the overall budget of his films would be in the range of Rs. 185-195 crore," the source informed. The sources further added that earning a lifetime box office collection of Rs. 210-220 crore in India "is not as big a number for him (Kumar) to achieve, given his stardom and trust among the audience."

However, Kumar has also decided to charge 20% below his market fee from his producer friend, Sajid Nadiadwala, because of a relatively bigger production budget. "Akshay doesn't want to burden his film with unrealistic expectations, and the films which warrant a bigger budget, he is open to negotiating on his acting fees in tandem with the hike in the budget," the source concluded.

Kumar, who recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Bell Bottom amid the pandemic, will start the shoot for Bachchan Pandey in January 2021. Reports suggest that the shoot will commence from January 6, and Kumar and Kriti Sanon will travel to Jaisalmer for the first schedule. The movie will also star Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

