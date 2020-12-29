After Cherry and The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers are working on a modern version of Charles Dickens' novella, A Christmas Carol. Anthony and Joe Russo have commissioned two well-known screenwriters, Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, to create the blueprint of their take on the Dickens classic. Swift and Shannon's last film as screenwriters was Baywatch (2017), which failed both commercially and critically.

Having been commissioned by the @Russo_Brothers to write a modern version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, we have seen every version that exists. I am here to tell you that the Muppet version is Top 3. A must see every Christmas. It’s wonderful.



(And hopefully ours will be made in 2021!) pic.twitter.com/YbUzKdACHd — Shannon Swift (@shannonandswift) December 24, 2020

News For them, 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' is in 'Top 3'

The screenwriter duo had recently tweeted about the development. Briefing about the project, they tagged the Twitter handle of Russo Brothers, adding that the screenwriters have seen every Christmas Carol film ever made. Talking about their preparations, they wrote: "I am here to tell you that the Muppet version is Top 3." Here, they were talking about The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992).

Goal The writer duo hopes the film is made in 2021

There are no reports on casting decisions about the film, but Shannon and Swift added that they hope their version gets made in 2021. The Muppet Christmas Carol is a musical fantasy comedy film directed by Brian Henson, starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge. The movie experienced nothing short of a holiday miracle recently, as deleted negatives of a song sequence were retrieved.

Story About: It revolves around Scrooge and self-exploration

The novella deals with self-exploration wherein a person undergoing extreme misery is revived into a better man with reflections from the past. The story revolves around Scrooge, an old man, who despises the Christmas, disowns it so much so that he refuses to donate to charity on the auspicious occasion. Ghosts from different timelines and his dead friend Jacob Marley revive Scrooge.

Details The story has seen several adaptations in the past