Forbes has declared its list of highest-paid celebrities of 2020 and the topper is none other than Kylie Jenner. The result was based primarily on earnings from brand endorsements as coronavirus pretty much stopped all formats of content creation in Hollywood across scales. Despite that, this triple threat of a socialite, businesswoman and social media mogul managed to clinch the top spot. Here's more.

Kylie was followed by her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West

Kylie's ascent to the top spot happened because of her selling off a 51% stake in her brand Kylie Cosmetics to Coty and thereby netting $590mn. Her brother-in-law Kanye West, who earned $170mn through his Yeezy sneakers' deal with Adidas, came second. Third in the list is tennis legend Roger Federer with $106.3mn income this year, followed by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo earning $105mn.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes highest-earning female athlete

The list went on with Lionel Messi, Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, LeBron James and Dwayne Johnson grabbing the 5th to 10th spots, respectively. Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who was also featured in the list at the 90th spot, earned $37mn - the highest income earned by any female athlete in a year.

Kylie was dropped from 'youngest billionaire' status in October

Johnson, aka the Rock, has been crowned the highest-paid actor this year by Forbes as he earned $87.5mn, much of which came from his upcoming Netflix movie, Red Notice. Coming back to Kylie, her top spot declaration by the business publication needed some explanation after the company dropped her from her youngest billionaire status in October because of inconsistencies in reporting real income.

Forbes admits Kylie 'exaggerated about the size of her business'

In its explanation, Forbes said, "While she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real, enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time." Nonetheless, Kylie has a massive fan following, comprising mostly young and teenage girls, who love her fashion and style statements.

