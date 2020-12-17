-
17 Dec 2020
After Netflix, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ink multi-year Spotify deal
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are developing a strong base in the content industry to promote humanitarian causes.
This time, the couple has inked a multi-year partnership with music streaming platform Spotify through their audio-first production company, Archewell Audio.
The couple will produce shows for Archewell Audio, while leveraging the vast reach of about 320 million monthly active Spotify users.
-
In this articleShows will 'elevate underrepresented voices,' says Spotify executive This is Forbes announcement about Harry-Meghan's audio storytelling genre entry Harry-Meghan's statement talked of connecting 'to one another without distraction' Holiday special by the duo to get released before 2021 Harry-Meghan signed multi-year content production deal with Netflix in September
-
Podcast
Shows will 'elevate underrepresented voices,' says Spotify executive
-
The development was reported by Forbes on its official Instagram handle.
Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff said the shows by the former senior British royal family members will "elevate underrepresented voices."
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California, but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world," Ostroff added.
-
Instagram Post
This is Forbes announcement about Harry-Meghan's audio storytelling genre entry
-
A post shared by forbes on
-
Quote
Harry-Meghan's statement talked of connecting 'to one another without distraction'
-
Harping on the importance of connecting "to one another without distraction," Harry and Meghan released a joint statement about this recent addition.
"With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," the statement read.
-
Plan
Holiday special by the duo to get released before 2021
-
The partnership is already creating a buzz as the couple has planned to present their first holiday special on the platform before New Year.
This will be a collaboration between Archewell Audio and Spotify's Gimlet studio in which the celebrity duo will host stories of love and compassion from guests with a significant body of work in this field.
This special will greet 2021.
-
Earlier
Harry-Meghan signed multi-year content production deal with Netflix in September
-
Archewell Audio is expected to release the first complete audio series featuring Harry and Meghan in 2021. The show will stream for free on Spotify.
This strategy is completely in tune with the couple's Netflix exclusive deal, which was announced in September.
The multi-year deal with the streaming platform allows them to create documentaries, docu-series, scripted shows and children's shows with vast-ranging script varieties.