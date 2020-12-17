Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are developing a strong base in the content industry to promote humanitarian causes. This time, the couple has inked a multi-year partnership with music streaming platform Spotify through their audio-first production company, Archewell Audio. The couple will produce shows for Archewell Audio, while leveraging the vast reach of about 320 million monthly active Spotify users.

Podcast Shows will 'elevate underrepresented voices,' says Spotify executive

The development was reported by Forbes on its official Instagram handle. Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff said the shows by the former senior British royal family members will "elevate underrepresented voices." "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California, but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world," Ostroff added.

Instagram Post This is Forbes announcement about Harry-Meghan's audio storytelling genre entry

Instagram post A post shared by forbes on December 16, 2020 at 10:56 am IST

Quote Harry-Meghan's statement talked of connecting 'to one another without distraction'

Harping on the importance of connecting "to one another without distraction," Harry and Meghan released a joint statement about this recent addition. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," the statement read.

Plan Holiday special by the duo to get released before 2021

The partnership is already creating a buzz as the couple has planned to present their first holiday special on the platform before New Year. This will be a collaboration between Archewell Audio and Spotify's Gimlet studio in which the celebrity duo will host stories of love and compassion from guests with a significant body of work in this field. This special will greet 2021.

Earlier Harry-Meghan signed multi-year content production deal with Netflix in September