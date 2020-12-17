Only an awesome supervillain makes a superhero great. From Batman's enemies to Superman's toughest foes, over 80 years, DC has created some of the best comic book villains of all time. There are countless DC villains to pick from for this list but we have narrowed this down to the five best villains, who made superheroes go through hell.

Destruction Anti-monitor: Responsible for original 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

The Anti-Monitor is not a villain in the traditional sense, because he rarely appears in the comics. But when he does, his arrival brings the worst situations in the DC Universe. A force of absolute destruction, driven by his very nature to destroy everything in his path, up to and including reality itself, the Anti-Monitor is responsible for the original Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Demon Ra's al Ghul: Often seen as Batman's true equal

Immortal, ancient, and cunning, Ra's al Ghul (whose name means 'Demon's head') is the leader of the League of Assassins and a master manipulator. Ra's takes environmentalism to an unhealthy extreme when he sees humanity as a cancer poisoning the Earth, and seeks to eliminate most of them in order to prevent environmental disaster. He is often seen as Batman's true equal.

God of Evil Darkseid: Single-handedly fought the entire Justice League

God of Evil, Darkseid is the supreme monarch of planet Apokolips and considered one of DC's worst threats. With limitless powers, he seeks to bend everything and every one to his will and remake the cosmos in his image, while searching for the Anti-Life Equation. He is so powerful that in New 52, Darkseid single-handedly fought the entire Justice League.

Intelligence Lex Luthor: Possibly the most intelligent man in the world

Superman's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor is one of the most brilliant men alive, who has become a sociopath. There is very little this super-genius can't accomplish, especially with his endless resources, intelligence, and utter selfishness. The de facto leader and organizer of DC's villains, Luthor has constantly fought the Man of Steel and Justice League.

Numero Uno Joker: Agent of chaos, known for his sadistic plots