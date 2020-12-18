Last updated on Dec 18, 2020, 11:33 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShruti Niraj
Singer Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to Rohanpreet Singh, has shared a picture on social media, flaunting what looks like a baby bump.
Just two months after their much-publicized wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet's picture has left their fans sweetly surprised.
Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans as well as fellow celebrities
Here's more on this.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Neha wrote, "Khyaal Rakhya Kar."
Meanwhile, Rohanpreet commented, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (From now on, I will have to take extra care of you)."
In the picture, Neha can be seen wearing dungarees and cradling her belly.
However, the couple has not directly announced the pregnancy.
A post shared by nehakakkar on
Neha, 32, tied the knot with fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional ceremony at a Delhi Gurudwara on October 24, 2020.
The couple flew down to Dubai for their honeymoon.
Talking about their love story, Rohanpreet revealed that they first met on the sets of their song Nehu Da Vyah, and fell in love with each other soon after.
After her wedding, Neha started shooting for the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol as a judge.
For the unversed, Neha was once a participant on Indian Idol.
She has delivered many hit songs like Gali Gali, Dilbar, Coca Cola, among others.
Neha also recently featured on the list of 100 most influential digital stars of Asia.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.