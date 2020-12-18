After recent reports claimed that Bollywood actor and politician Sunny Deol received Y-category security for supporting the new farm laws, he has rubbished the news. The 64-year-old has stated that he was provided this security upgrade in July this year, and it is not related to his comments on the farm laws. Deol called out the media houses for publishing inaccurate information. Here's more.

Details Attempt to link it with ongoing protest is wrong: Deol

Clearing the air around the matter, he tweeted, "Since yesterday, there have been some inaccurate media reports that I have recently received Y-category security. I have been provided this security since July." "An attempt has been made to link this security provision to the ongoing farmers' protest which is wrong (sic)," he further wrote. He asked the media houses to verify facts before publishing.

Twitter Post Here is what Sunny Deol tweeted

कल से, कुछ गलत मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स है कि मुझे हाल ही में मुझे Y सुरक्षा मिली है। मुझे जुलाई 2020 से यह सुरक्षा प्रदान की गई है। इस सुरक्षा प्रावधान को चालू किसानों के आंदोलन से जोड़ने का प्रयास किया गया है जो गलत हैं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 17, 2020

Claims Earlier, different claims were made about Deol's security

Notably, several media reports claimed that Deol was given Y-category security as he has supported the three new controversial farm laws, that have triggered massive protests across the country. Earlier this month, Deol had tweeted that some people are trying to take advantage of the protests and creating problems to fulfil their own agenda.

Twitter Post People may have their own agenda, Deol tweeted

Details Meanwhile, his father Dharmendra has supported the farmers

The farmers' agitation has found support from various Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities, including Deol's father, veteran actor Dharmendra. "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. The government should do something fast (sic)," he had recently tweeted. Stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra have also supported the protesting farmers, while others like Kangana Ranaut have condemned the protests.

Farmers' protest A brief about the farm laws and ensuing protests