It's no news that COVID-19 has impacted us in the worst way possible, with economies getting hit hard, work opportunities being lost and of course the mind-numbing death toll. Tom Cruise, who is currently shooting for Mission Impossible 7 in England, happened to explain this scenario to his film crew, and post his rant, five workers have already quit. Let's know why.

Incident 'The Sun' recorded the 3-minute-long rant

It so happened that Cruise found two crew members standing too close to each other in front of a computer screen while shooting for the film in Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden, Herts. Seeing them breaking the safety protocol so blatantly, the megastar got furious and went on a 3-minute long rant, filled with cuss words, the audio of which was captured by The Sun.

Rant 'They're back there in Hollywood making movies because of us'

Asserting how MI7's stringent COVID-19 safety norms are giving fellow filmmakers and studios courage to start production, Cruise said, "We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies because of us." "Because they believe in us and what we're doing. I'm on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us," he continued screaming.

Grim scenario He also spoke about why studios can't take risks

If that was not enough to discipline the members, Cruise kept explaining why no studio can risk even one COVID-19 infection because of an imminent threat to life and livelihood. "Tell it to the people who are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education," he said.

Second outburst Five members of crew quit after Cruise's temper flew again

To make matters worse, as soon as the news of his rant went viral, the 58-year-old had his tempers flow, again. The situation was already tense, and his second angry outburst was too much to take for five crew members, who have quit since. A source in the crew said, "Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked."

Reaction Reasonable but rude? Hollywood divided over Cruise's approach