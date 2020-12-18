A Bengaluru-based orchestra singer has been arrested for robbing women at malls and beauty parlors multiple times. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police reportedly nabbed Archana Baruaa, alias Munmun Hussain, who used to steal purses and handbags from women. She would allegedly travel in a plane across the country to carry out the thefts. Here are more details on this.

Details She stole items worth Rs. 14 lakh in Mumbai

As per reports, Archana had allegedly stolen a woman's bag containing cash and gold ornaments collectively valued at Rs. 14.9 lakh back in April 2019. Thereafter, a complaint was filed at the NM Joshi Marg Police station. The complainant told the police at the time that her bag was stolen from a mall in Lower Parel.

Police launched search based on CCTV footage

After discovering the CCTV footage, the police launched an investigation. It was found that the accused has been following the same modus operandi for committing several robberies over the years. In fact, two years ago, she stole the purse of a woman that had cash and jewelry worth Rs. 4 lakh, from a salon in Shivaji Park. Following that, a police case was registered.

Arrest She was arrested from Bengaluru

A team of cops in Mumbai, led by inspector Jagdish Sail and officer Yogesh Chavan, discovered that three similar cases were registered with the Mumbai Police. The police studied the CCTV footage at all three places, tracked down Archana and arrested her from Bengaluru. The woman has since confessed to all the three crime committed in Mumbai.

