For the first time in India, British automaker MG Motor is offering discounts on its mid-size Hector SUV. These deals are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000, free accessories worth Rs. 25,000, and an annual maintenance contract or a buy-back plan. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Recalling the MG Hector

As far as its specifications are concerned, the MG Hector sports a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, an all-LED lighting setup, a blacked-out grille with honeycomb patterns, a wide air vent, and silvered skid plates. The vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 183mm.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

MG Hector has a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, adjustable leather seats, auto climate control, and a 3-spoke power steering wheel. The vehicle houses a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity. To ensure the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a vehicle stability control system.

Engine Power and performance

MG Hector is available with three BS6-compliant engine choices: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid, and 2.0-liter diesel. The petrol motors generate 141hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the diesel mill churns out a maximum power of 170hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?