The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for finishing one over short of the target with time allowances in the third and final T20I against Australia on Tuesday. Team India captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and there was no hearing for the sanction imposed by match referee David Boon. Here are further details.

Over-rate Issue of slow over-rate continues to bother Team India

This was India's second such offence during the white-ball leg of their ongoing Australia tour. They were similarly fined after the first ODI for maintaining a slow over-rate. Additionally, India had also been fined 40% and 20% of their match fees earlier in 2020 for similar over-rate offences in successive T20Is against New Zealand in February.

Third T20I How did the third T20I pan out?

Australia lost an early wicket, before Wade and Steve Smith (24) added a 65-run stand for the second wicket After Smith's dismissal, Wade found company in the form of Maxwell and the two stitched a 90-run stand. India claimed wickets in the end to restrict Australia to 186/5. In reply, Australian spinners Mitchell Swepson (3/23), Adam Zampa (1/21) and Maxwell (1/20) stood out.

India Following the ODI series loss, India win T20Is 2-1

India had earlier lost the ODI series by a 2-1 margin. They had gone down 0-2, before winning the dead rubber to earn a consolation victory. In the T20Is, India showed character to seal the first two matches. However, they fell short by 12 runs in the third match. With this loss, India's 10-game winning run in T20Is came to an end.

Information Teams shift their focus towards the Test series