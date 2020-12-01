15,494 people succumbed to coronavirus-linked precautions last month. To give a perspective, 23,472 died due to the disease in October.

India's coronavirus numbers have steadily improved with November's tally being the best one in four months. Last month, the nation added 12.8 lakh new cases, a massive improvement from mid-September when nearly 1,00,000 fresh cases were recorded daily.

In October, nearly 18.8 lakh fresh coronavirus cases were recorded and in the month before that, 26.2 lakh new cases came to the fore.

From October to November, India witnessed a 32% drop in coronavirus cases.

Likewise, the death toll also dipped. In September, a staggering 33,255 people died of the fatal disease.

November's death toll was closer to June's tally of 11,988 deaths.