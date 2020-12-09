Legend Cristiano Ronaldo was at his very best, converting two penalties on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. Ronaldo helped Juventus tame Barcelona 3-0 at Camp Nou as the Italian side claimed top position in Group G. Ronaldo, who achieved several records with his brace, also raced to 650 career club goals. Here are the records broken.

Ronaldo continues to dominate the scene against Barca

As per Opta, excluding home stadiums, Barcelona's Camp Nou is the place where Ronaldo has amassed the most goals in his club career (14). He now has 14 goals in his last 13 games at Camp Nou. Ronaldo has now scored 19 goals against Barcelona. The most scored against them by a player in history.

Ronaldo registers two penalties against Barca

Ronaldo sent Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way after being fouled by Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo. Juventus then doubled their lead through Weston McKennie's bicycle kick before Ronaldo added his second from the spot after Clement Lenglet handled the ball.

Ronaldo smashes a host of records

The Portuguese sensation has raced to 134 career Champions League goals in 174 matches. Ronaldo has increased his tally to 67 goals in the group stage of the Champions League. The 35-year-old has raced to 77 goals for Juventus in 99 games across competitions. Notably, he is the fifth-highest scorer for them in Champions League (14). He steered clear of Gonzalo Higuain (12).

Ronaldo has 650 career club goals

The versatile forward scored five goals for Sporting Lisbon in his debut season in senior football. A move to Manchester United next saw him net 119 goals in 292 appearances. Ronaldo found huge success at Real Madrid, becoming their highest scorer with 450 goals. And now, he has netted 77 goals for Juventus.

Impressive numbers of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has now netted 40 goals in 2020 for club and country. Recently, the star forward registered 750 career goals for club and country. He has now taken his tally to 752. Ronaldo scored his fourth Champions League goal this season. He has also managed to hit 12 goals this season in all competitions for Juventus.

